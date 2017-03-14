Trump releases tax info ahead of TV report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EDT):

8:35 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

The acknowledgement comes as MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says she has obtained part of Trump’s 2005 tax forms.

The White House is pushing back pre-emptively, saying that publishing those returns would be illegal.

It says, “You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago.”

The White House adds that it is “totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns” and is bashing the “dishonest media.”

Trump refused to release his tax returns during the campaign, claiming he was under audit.

__

7:35 p.m.

Labor secretary nominee Alexander Acosta has a Democratic supporter in the Senate.

A spokesman for Sen. Bill Nelson says the Florida lawmaker will vote to confirm Acosta, who was born in Miami.

Nelson’s support for Republican President Donald Trump’s choice is notable because Trump’s original pick for the post couldn’t get support from enough Republicans to be confirmed. Fast food CEO Andrew Puzder withdrew from consideration after criticism over his personal and professional life.

Acosta’s Senate hearing is March 22. He is the dean of the Florida International University law school.

Nelson’s support for Acosta was first reported by the Miami Herald.