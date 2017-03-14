Top assistant takes over federal prosecutor’s job in Fla.

By Published:
U.S. Attorney Lee Bentley, left, greets Attorney General Loretta Lynch as she arrives at the Orlando FBI office for a briefing on the Pulse nightclub mass shooting, Tuesday, June 21, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The top assistant to the outgoing U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida will take over his job for the time being.

Stephen Muldrow was named the acting U.S. Attorney on Tuesday, a day after Lee Bentley’s resignation.

Bentley was among four dozen U.S. Attorneys around the nation who were asked to resign by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The prosecutors had been appointed during the previous administration of President Barack Obama.

Muldrow had served as Bentley’s first assistant U.S. Attorney for the past three years, and he has worked as a federal prosecutor in the Middle District since 2001.

The district stretches from Fort Myers to Jacksonville, covering the Tampa Bay area and metro Orlando in between.

The office is prosecuting the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen.

