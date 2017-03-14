Tampa-based ‘Homee’ app finds pre-screened electrical, plumbing, handyman services

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The most frustrating thing about having a service technician come to your home is waiting in that 3-to-5 hour window, but now just by using a simple app you can get someone to your home in about an hour.

Busy working mom Katie Maddux used the Tampa-based Homee app when her air conditioner broke down on a hot day and says the app is super convenient.

“I was home from work, I had my kids. We had something in two hours, when I requested it, the guy was here in 30 minutes. And, he did a great job,” said Maddux.

Homee uses real-time GPS tracking, so with a tap of a finger you can find H/VAC, electrical, plumbing, or handyman services on demand.

“You can review rates, we price it down to the minute,” said Homee creator Doug Schaedler.

Schaedler came up with the idea when his wife was left dealing with a plumbing nightmare while he was traveling, so he tried to come up with a safe alternative.

“All the service providers have background checks, they are insured and licensed. We make sure we comply with all the state regulations,” said Schaedler.

He went on to say that the service call typically runs about 30 percent less compared to booking it direct because of a relationship Homee has with home improvement giant Home Depot.

“If one of our providers goes into Home Depot and they barcode scan a pipe or any type of product, it goes right into the application without any kind of mark up,” said Schaedler, who went on to say more mark-ups are about 200 to 300 percent.

The app was created in Tampa is also creating jobs.

“It’s great for us, cause we can be out there and people can know us in a different way,” said Felix Camacho of ICR Air Conditioning and Heating.

Consumers like Homee, because you can fit it into your busy day. “It’s so much easier to know someone is going to be here within 30 minutes to an hour and to just do it on the spot when you want to do it,” said Katie Maddux.

Homee is also available in Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville, and is launching in other cities nationwide.

