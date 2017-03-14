Search underway for Cobra that escaped from Ocala home

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) — Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife are searching for a monocled cobra that they said escaped from a home in Ocala late Monday.

The snake escaped from a home in the 900 block of Northeast 9th Street in Ocala.

Residents in the area are urged to use caution until the venomous snake has been captured.

Although reclusive by nature, cobras are highly venomous and will strike out if they feel threatened. The snake is about 2 feet in length, with distinctive multi-color markings.

The monocled cobra is native to Thailand and is considered to be one of the deadliest reptiles.

Officials said the snake owner has a venomous reptile permit, but when the snake disappeared, it was being handled by somebody who was learning how to handle venomous snakes.

If anyone sees this snake, they should remain at a safe distance and immediately call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922, or *FWC by cellphone.

A much larger cobra named Elvis escaped from a home in west Orange County in 2015. It was recaptured after being on the loose for five weeks and was found hiding inside a home underneath a dryer.

Elvis’ owner, Michael Kennedy, of the Discovery Channel program “Airplane Repo,” surrendered custody of the snake in January.

