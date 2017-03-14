Pinellas Co. marine deputies searching for 2 men in Pass-A-Grille Channel

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County marine deputies are looking for two adults who were in the water in the Pass-A-Grille channel near the Gulf of Mexico, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

According to deputies, the initial call came after two men were discovered to be missing in the water.

Due to the wind, waves and current, they have been unable to get back to their watercraft.

Deputies said they were not wearing personal flotation devices.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m.  The search is ongoing in the channel, near the Gulf and St. Pete Beach.

