MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow says she has Pres. Trump’s tax returns

NEW YORK (WCMH) – MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says she has President Trump’s tax returns, and she plans to release them tonight.

Maddow tweeted shortly after 7:30 saying, “We’ve got Trump tax returns.”

The tweet does not say how her show obtained the tax returns.

The Associated Press confirmed Maddow says the network has obtained Donald Trump’s tax documents from 2005.

During the campaign, President Trump said he would not release his tax returns while he was under audit by the IRS.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories