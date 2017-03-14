LGBT mom in tears to school board: ‘My son is a human being!’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nathaly Encarnacion was in tears after Tuesday night’s Polk County School Board meeting.

Nathaly and her partner are frustrated and heartbroken after they claim a bus driver told her seven-year-old son that his two mommies would go to hell for their same-sex marriage.

The mom told 8 on your Side after the meeting, “I am really upset about this. He is innocent to everything.”

News Channel 8 first broke this story when Natalie approached us to share her concerns. The school board has since placed the bus driver on paid leave as they launch an investigation into the alleged behavior of Violeta Jacobo.

The parents of the seven-year-old Alta Vista Elementary School student maintain that’s not good enough.

They want answers and an apology, so they went to the school board meeting, along with other LGBT moms.

During the meeting, fireworks went off between the moms and board members.

One mom said, “My heart was racing, and I just couldn’t take it anymore!”

Tonight, on News Channel 8 at 11 p.m., the showdown between LGBT moms and board members – the shouting match, the tears, the shock and the anger. What happened in the end?  And, what made the mom of the seven-year-old say she’s ready to leave Lakeland altogether?

