High-wind advisory issued for Sunshine Skyway Bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A high-wind advisory has been issued for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
High winds were reported Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
High-profile vehicles should use caution due to the wind gusts.
Troopers will continue to monitor the span for motorists’ safety.
Check the STORM TEAM 8 forecast here.
