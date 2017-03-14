High-wind advisory issued for Sunshine Skyway Bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A high-wind advisory has been issued for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

High winds were reported Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

High-profile vehicles should use caution due to the wind gusts.

Troopers will continue to monitor the span for motorists’ safety.

