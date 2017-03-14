Hedman scores in OT, Lightning top Sens 2-1 for 4th straight

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Victor Hedman scored with 55 seconds on the clock in overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Tampa Bay finally beat Ottawa goalie Mike Condon, who made 35 saves and was nothing short of spectacular at times. Still, the Senators had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 31 shots. Tampa Bay is tied with the New York Islanders for the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, one point in front of Toronto.

The Islanders currently hold the tiebreaker following a 3-2 victory in overtime at Carolina on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs lost 7-2 at Florida and fell out of playoff position.

Tommy Wingels scored for the Senators.

