Gay couple kicked out of Ohio pizzeria for being affectionate

(WLWT) A Cincinnati couple says a bouncer at Goodfellas Pizzeria threatened to throw them out if they continued to kiss and hold hands.

Bobby Slavens said his fiance and two friends went to Goodfellas on Saturday to get late-night pizza.

“We go all the time. We love Goodfellas. We’ve never had an issue there before,” Slavens said.

Slavens said the issue started when they approached the bouncer to show him their IDs to gain entry.

“We were just holding hands. We didn’t think anything about it, then we gave a little kiss on the lips, a discreet peck. As we did so, the bouncer came to us and said, ‘Hey, you guys need to stop that or you are going to get kicked out.’ We were dumbfounded,” Slavens said.

Slavens said he and his fiance immediately dropped hands, but began to feel uncomfortable when they entered the pizzeria.

“As the line went on, we were asked if we wanted to order pizza, and I said, ‘No, we don’t. We were just told that we cannot hold hands or kiss,'” Slavens said. “We have seen people in Goodfellas or any other establishment, great couples that were holding hands or kissing, and nothing was said to them. So we left.”

Slavens and his fiance decided to post about the incident on Facebook. They said the confrontation didn’t end when they decided to leave.

“As I turned around, I heard, ‘You better get used to this, this is Trump’s America.’ After that, I was like, ‘Wow.’ I just walked away,” Slavens said. “I was very upset and kind of just in disbelief. You hear all of these stories on the internet from people, especially in our community, that people are not happy. They express their anger towards our community, but it has never happened to me. ”

Goodfellas posted a response, saying that the incident should not have happened. Manager Mike McLaren said the encounter was unacceptable.

“It is an unacceptable situation. We treat people here as family, everyone that comes here as family and all of our customers as family,” McLaren said.

