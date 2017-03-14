Florida MISSING CHILD ALERT: 2-month-old baby girl

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a missing 2-month-old baby.

Ashlynn Vanorman, age 2 months, was last seen in the area of David Blvd and South McCall Road in Englewood.

Authorities say she may be in the company of Andrew Hall age 27, and Stephanie Draine age 36.

The trio could be traveling in a 1997, tan Chevrolet S10, Florida tag number DVA3E.

Andrew Hall is described as a male who is 27 years -old, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. Hall has brown hair and brown eyes and also has tattoos on both knuckles, a tribal sleeve on his right arm, an anchor on his right hand, and a cross between his shoulder blades.

Stephanie Draine is described as a female who is 36 years old, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. Draine has blonde hair and blue eyes and also has a tattoo of a Celtic knot on her right wrist and an infinity symbol on her upper left chest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hall, Draine or the baby contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 229-5869 or 911.

