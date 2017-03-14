Deals around the Tampa Bay area for National Pi Day

(WFLA) — Math lovers, get excited! Today is National Pi Day.

Not pie as in the dessert. But as in the math symbol — it’s the greek letter pi.

Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Did you get that?

Keeping it simple, it’s 3.14, which is why we celebrate it on March 14.

How you celebrate National Pi Day is up to you. Feel free to be irrational if you want, since Pi is an irrational number.

Your irrational love for Pi Day could also save you some cash today.

That’s because you can get sweet deals on a edible pie. We’re talking pizza pies and baked pies.

Here in the Bay Area several businesses are offering up discounts.

Village inn is slashing the prices of their world famous pies.

At Boston Market you can get a free chicken pot pie with any meal.

Over at Whole Foods you can get a discount on both large bakery pies and large take-and-bake pizza pies.

Stay in the know with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross.