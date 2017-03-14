Blizzard not a problem for Illinois zoo polar bears

BROOKFIELD, Illinois (NBC) – The blizzard up north isn’t bad news for everyone who spends a lot of time outdoors.

Polar bears, by nature, thrive in the arctic climate. Polar bears at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois took full advantage of the late winter snowfall.

A blizzard is all fun and games, because polar bears in the wild spend most of their time on sea ice in the Arctic.

