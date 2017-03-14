Arson investigation underway after blaze at Oldsmar warehouse

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — An arson investigation is underway after a large fire damaged a manufacturing warehouse in Oldsmar.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office responded to the AWS Carpenter Contractors building in Oldsmar around 8 p.m. on Monday night when a security alarm went off.

When deputies arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the back of the building.

Deputies immediately called the fire department.

Oldsmar Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene. Firefighters with Safety Harbor Fire Rescue, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, East Lake Fire Rescue, Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue, Dunedin Fire Rescue and Clearwater Fire Rescue also helped battle the blaze.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out. No injuries have been reported.

Detectives with the PCSO Arson and Auto Theft Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

