4 Clearwater City officials individually meet with Scientology leader

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater officials met with Scientology leader, David Miscavige, Tuesday to discuss downtown development plans.

Miscavige will meet with council members individually at the church’s Ft. Harrison Hotel.

The four council members meeting with Miscavige hope to learn what his vision for downtown development is.

Council woman Doreen Caudell declined to meet with Miscavige individually because she said the public should be included.

In a letter to city manager Bill Horne, Caudill wrote in part:

“These individual meetings, requested exclusively by Scientology, ignore transparency and inappropriately snub our great community and our citizens from commenting on Scientology’s retail plan. As the Clearwater Regional Chamber of Commerce, our wonderful and strong business advocate for downtown and our region, correctly stated, ‘we need open communication and coordination on downtown development plans.'”

The church is hoping to buy property to recruit retailers to downtown.

The city has been working to revitalize downtown.

City officials meeting with Miscavige stated they wanted to hear what he has to say.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories