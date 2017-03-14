3 rescued from water after rough surf capsizes boat near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were rescued from the water near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge after rough weather caused their boat to capsize on Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue crews responded to the Dick Meisner Bridge for a water rescue.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found three people in the water and a small boat that had capsized due to weather conditions.

The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Marine Team used a fire boat to rescue two adult males, ages 46 and 32; and 9-year-old boy.

The patients were taken to O’Neill’s Marina where they will be evaluated.

There were high winds in the area when the boat capsized. Earlier on Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol issued a high wind warning for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The Pinellas County Sheriffs Office is investigating the incident.

