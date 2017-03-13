U.S. Attorney for Middle District of Fla. submits resignation to President Trump, AG Sessions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A. Lee Bentley III, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida announced his resignation on Monday.

Bentley tendered his resignation to President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Serving for the past four years as United States Attorney has been a humbling experience. I have been privileged to serve with many of the finest lawyers in the country on criminal and civil matters of critical importance to the citizens of the Middle District of Florida,” said Bentley.

“I am extremely grateful to my colleagues and to our partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement.”

In his tenure as US Attorney, the Office indicted over 4,200 cases and charged more than 5,500 defendants in criminal conduct, impacting the Middle District of Florida.

Bentley has been an Assistant US Attorney in the Middle District of Florida since 2000.

