U.S. Attorney for Middle District of Fla. submits resignation to President Trump, AG Sessions

By Published:
U.S. Attorney Lee Bentley, left, greets Attorney General Loretta Lynch as she arrives at the Orlando FBI office for a briefing on the Pulse nightclub mass shooting, Tuesday, June 21, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A. Lee Bentley III, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida announced his resignation on Monday.

Bentley tendered his resignation to President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Serving for the past four years as United States Attorney has been a humbling experience.  I have been privileged to serve with many of the finest lawyers in the country on criminal and civil matters of critical importance to the citizens of the Middle District of Florida,” said Bentley.

“I am extremely grateful to my colleagues and to our partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement.”

In his tenure as US Attorney, the Office indicted over 4,200 cases and charged more than 5,500 defendants in criminal conduct, impacting the Middle District of Florida.

Bentley has been an Assistant US Attorney in the Middle District of Florida since 2000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s