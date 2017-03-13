Tractor-trailer crash closes portion of northbound I-275

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of northbound Interstate 275 is shut down after an accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Samuel Hendry, 55, of Myakka City, lost control of the tractor-trailer he was driving. The truck left the road and collided with the center median.

The tractor-trailer jackknifed and traveled back across the road, obstructing all northbound lanes.

Northbound I-275 is closed between 9th Avenue North and 17th Avenue North.

Approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the saddle tanks of the truck.

Hendry suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was taken to Bayfront Hospital.

