Tampa police searching for missing man suffering from dementia, epilepsy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing man who suffers from dementia and epilepsy.

Police said Herman Ford Jr., 47, is missing from his home on North 12th Street.

He was last seen wearing an orange and white Cheetos shirt, a Mickey Mouse hat, orange pants and black and white shoes.

Police said Ford has no cell phone.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Tampa Police Department non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories