Tampa police searching for missing man suffering from dementia, epilepsy

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing man who suffers from dementia and epilepsy.

Police said Herman Ford Jr., 47, is missing from his home on North 12th Street.

He was last seen wearing an orange and white Cheetos shirt, a Mickey Mouse hat, orange pants and black and white shoes.

Police said Ford has no cell phone.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Tampa Police Department non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s