Police search for Winter Haven man accused of choking pregnant ex-girlfriend

Eric Atmore

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Winter Haven are searching for a man they say choked and beat his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Officers say 23-year-old Eric Atmore was sitting in his ex-girlfriend’s car outside of his home, arguing with her when the incident happened. His ex-girlfriend is 18 years old and six months pregnant with his child.

According to police, Atmore took the girl’s keys when she tried to get away, and then hit her in the face, choked her and bit her on the neck.

Eventually, officers say Atmore left the vehicle and the victim was able to drive away.

Police say Atmore has a violent criminal history, including battery on law enforcement, resisting arrest with violence, domestic battery and drug charges.

Anyone with information on Atmore is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

