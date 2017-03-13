Police search for missing man with schizophrenia in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in St. Petersburg are searching for a missing man with paranoid schizophrenia.

Officers say 51-year-old Benjamin Chapinski has the reasoning ability of someone aged 10 to 12 years old, and gets delusional when he doesn’t take his medication.

He was last seen Saturday night at a home on 22nd Street North where he lives with his father. His family told police they noticed he was missing when he didn’t get up to walk the dog on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 893-7780.