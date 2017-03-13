Point’s 2nd goal snaps tie in 3rd, Lightning top Rangers 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) – Brayden Point scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal with 6:39 remaining, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Monday night.

Peter Budaj made 26 saves for his first win since Tampa Bay acquired him from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade for fellow goalie Ben Bishop. Gabriel Dumont also scored for the Lightning, who extended their winning streak to three games. They have picked up at least one point in eight of their last nine on the road.

Steven Kampfer and Michael Grabner had the goals for the Rangers, who won 4-1 on Sunday night in Detroit. They still hold a comfortable lead for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.

