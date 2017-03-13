Point’s 2nd goal snaps tie in 3rd, Lightning top Rangers 3-2

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) – Brayden Point scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal with 6:39 remaining, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Monday night.

Peter Budaj made 26 saves for his first win since Tampa Bay acquired him from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade for fellow goalie Ben Bishop. Gabriel Dumont also scored for the Lightning, who extended their winning streak to three games. They have picked up at least one point in eight of their last nine on the road.

Steven Kampfer and Michael Grabner had the goals for the Rangers, who won 4-1 on Sunday night in Detroit. They still hold a comfortable lead for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

Top New

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s