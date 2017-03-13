Pasco deputy shoots at aggressive dog that bit another deputy

Pasco County Sheriff's Office file photo

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was forced to shoot at a pit bull after the dog bit another deputy.

Three deputies were responding to a home on Cool Road in Holiday for a welfare check when it happened. The sheriff’s office says the homeowner had an aggressive pit bull, but secured the dog while deputies investigated.

The deputies were talking near their patrol cars after completing the check when the homeowner opened the door to go outside. That’s when the sheriff’s office says the pit bull got loose and bit one of the deputies in his shin.

According to the sheriff’s office, another deputy fired three rounds at the dog, causing it to run back inside the home.

The injured deputy was treated at Trinity Hospital, and was cleared to go back to work on Monday.

