Pasco couple accused of making fake driver's licenses had clients in other countries

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – It doesn’t look like a business with clients in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. The house on Gray Fox Lane in Port Richey is totally empty.

But, Pasco deputies found evidence at the rented home that Michael Morales and Angelica Bianco used an assortment of equipment to make fake driver’s licenses.

The destinations raise concerns.

“The first thing, anybody’s mindset, you think of countries such as that, is terrorists links. We can’t prove anything, beyond the information, however, it was two individuals that were just selling to make money,” said Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

The couple’s YouTube video shows off the results of their labor: driver’s licenses from several states or countries, with discounts for bulk purchases. Both Morales and Bianco have prior convictions for selling fake I.D’s.

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano explained real licenses should be easy to spot, with security features counterfeiters can’t match.

“You’ll see how smooth it is around the edges, and you’ll also know the fake ones  When you bend them, they’ll start to peel away,” he said.

Exactly what customers did with the fake I.D.’s isn’t known, but it’s a safe bet, they weren’t only for underage drinking.

“You talk about a crime that day-to-day, will live with you for years. You talk about people who’ve been the victim of identity theft and they’ll say 10 to 15 years later it still lingers with them,” said Sheriff Nocco.

Investigators believe the couple made about a 1,000 fake I.D.’s in a year’s time and used brokers in other states to make sales.

