Ondrej Palat scores late in 3rd, Lightning beat Panthers 3-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Ondrej Palat scored with 2:23 left to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Palat redirected Andrej Sustr’s shot to complete Tampa Bay’s comeback from a two-goal deficit.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, and Nikita Kucherov and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Lightning. They are 10-2-3 in their last 15 games,

Tampa Bay played without centers Tyler Johnson, Cedric Paquette and Vladislav Namestnikov, who all left Thursday night’s 4-1 win over Minnesota with lower-body injuries. They join Steven Stamkos, out since November after right knee surgery but now practicing.

Jaromir Jagr and Mark Pysyk scored for the Panthers. They have lost eight of nine (1-7-1).

