Ondrej Palat scores late in 3rd, Lightning beat Panthers 3-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Ondrej Palat scored with 2:23 left to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.
Palat redirected Andrej Sustr’s shot to complete Tampa Bay’s comeback from a two-goal deficit.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, and Nikita Kucherov and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Lightning. They are 10-2-3 in their last 15 games,
Tampa Bay played without centers Tyler Johnson, Cedric Paquette and Vladislav Namestnikov, who all left Thursday night’s 4-1 win over Minnesota with lower-body injuries. They join Steven Stamkos, out since November after right knee surgery but now practicing.
Jaromir Jagr and Mark Pysyk scored for the Panthers. They have lost eight of nine (1-7-1).
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- New photo released of kidnapped Valrico mother of 5
- TRAGEDY: Boyfriend discovered scene of girlfriend’s deadly crash minutes after it happened
- Brevard deputy rescues jet skiers from path of cruise ship
- Pre-installed malware found on 38 Android devices
- Joni Sledge of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
- Bartow woman accused of killing 3 children by setting fire to home
- FHP: Teenage girl dead, 8 others injured in alcohol-related crash in Pinellas
>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories