New photo released of kidnapped Valrico mother of 5

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has released an updated photo of Alisa Summers, the Valrico mother of five who is believed to have been kidnapped Saturday night by her husband, Trevor Summers.

According to deputies, Alisa visited Trevor at his home Saturday morning to discuss their separation and their children, who range in age from three to 14 years old.

On Saturday night, witnesses saw a woman who was screaming and had her hands tied behind her back as she was being forced into a dark blue vehicle. The woman was then buckled in to the car, and the vehicle left.

Security camera footage from a nearby Walgreens parking lot confirms the witness accounts, and also identifies the man and woman as Alisa and Trevor.

The vehicle has been identified as Alisa’s dark blue Saturn Outlook, with Florida license plate GLHM32.

Authorities say the couple has domestic injunctions against each other. Their children live with Trevor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Trevor Summers also a history of legal issues, and is expected in Pennsylvania this week to face sentencing for wire fraud and conspiracy.

The HCSO has issued warrants for Trevor Summers on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence and grand theft.

Detectives are working to track their phone records and credit cards. Investigators are not sure if they’re still in the county or even the state. They also do not know if they are in the same vehicle.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

