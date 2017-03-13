Man arrested for threatening protester outside St. Petersburg abortion clinic

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man is facing felony charges after an argument outside of an abortion clinic, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says 18-year-old Bradley Palmer was at the abortion clinic on Central Avenue, when two people handed him anti-abortion pamphlets. Police say Palmer got angry and started swearing at the two, then threatened to kill one of them.

According to investigators, Palmer then opened his trunk and showed what the victims thought was a rifle.

One of the victims called police, who responded to the scene and searched Palmer’s trunk. The officer says he found an air rifle that looked like a shotgun at first.

Palmer was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s