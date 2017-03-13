Man arrested for threatening protester outside St. Petersburg abortion clinic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man is facing felony charges after an argument outside of an abortion clinic, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says 18-year-old Bradley Palmer was at the abortion clinic on Central Avenue, when two people handed him anti-abortion pamphlets. Police say Palmer got angry and started swearing at the two, then threatened to kill one of them.

According to investigators, Palmer then opened his trunk and showed what the victims thought was a rifle.

One of the victims called police, who responded to the scene and searched Palmer’s trunk. The officer says he found an air rifle that looked like a shotgun at first.

Palmer was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault.

