Kidnapped Valrico woman told mother estranged husband tried to kill her 3 times

VALRICO, Fla. – Homecoming preparations are underway for a mother of five who was found alive Monday after being kidnapped by her estranged husband, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Work crews showed up to her home, now covered in yellow crime scene tape and considered evidence, where they removed the front door altogether and began installing a new one.

It appears that this mom who has endured so much, will finally be home soon.

Alisa Summers has lived through a nightmare. A nationwide search was launched after she went missing on Saturday at a local Walgreens after screaming for help. Her hands were tied behind her back, and she was being forced into her car.

It was a far cry from what neighbors saw a few days prior.

Those who live nearby said they saw the husband and wife just last week in the driveway of Alisa’s Valrico home. The husband and wife appeared to be working on their tumultuous marriage.

Alisa was found Monday morning in Ruskin, when an eyewitness saw her in the backseat of the same car in which she went missing.

When she saw law enforcement officers, she jumped out and ran to them. Her divorce attorney said that she has feared for her life during her marriage and is terrified of Trevor Summers.

Moments after Alisa was found, deputies arrested her husband – noting that the convicted conman, facing jail time, had a self-inflicted knife wound across his throat. He is currently hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Alisa’s mother told News Channel 8 that her daughter hasn’t slept since Saturday, and that Trevor tried to kill her three times over the weekend.

When will this mom be reunited with her children, ages 3-14? When will they be returning home to Valrico, with additional security installed in their home? News Channel 8 is On Your Side with the very latest in the investigation, tonight at 11 p.m.

