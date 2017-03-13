Iconic singer Diana Ross to perform in June at Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans of legendary singer Diana Ross will be happy to know that the music icon will perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall in June.

Ross returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall for a June 21 concert with special guest Rhonda Ross. Rhonda Ross is Diana’s daughter who is a singer and actress.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at noon on March 18.

Ross was the lead singer of the world-renowned group, The Supremes, in the 1960s. They had 12 singles reach number one in the U.S., which made them the most successful American group in history. Ross went on to achieve six number one singles as a solo artist.

Ross has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The Songwriters Hall of Fame, National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Hero Award, NAACP Entertainer Award, Billboard’s Female Entertainer of the Century Award, The Soul Train Legend Award and International Lifetime Achievement at the World Music Awards.

Tickets are priced at $133.50, $97.50, $77.50 and $67.50 will be available at the Ruth Eckerd Hall Ticket Office, by calling (727) 791-7400 or visiting the Ruth Eckerd Hall website.

Pre-show dining is also available. The Ruth Eckerd Hall Ticket Office is open Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm and one hour prior to show time.

