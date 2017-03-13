Hillsborough River going green for St. Patrick’s Day celebration

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa is going green this weekend for the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The 6th Annual Mayor’s River O’ Green Fest will take place Saturday right near the Hillsborough River, which will be dyed green for the festival.

The celebration kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with the River O’ Green Gallup, a 2-mile fun run and walk on the Riverwalk. The river dyeing happens at 11 a.m. That’s also when the games and activities start. There will also be food trucks, beer and live entertainment.

The festivities wrap up with the Shamrock Scavenger Crawl that runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

You can find more information on the festival here.

