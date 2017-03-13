Go ahead and snooze: It’s National Napping Day!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Feeling a little groggy today after the time change? Don’t worry: it’s National Napping Day.

Former Boston University professor William Anthony created National Napping Day in 1999 in order to raise awareness about the health benefits of catching some quality zzz’s.

In fact, taking short naps, about 10 to 20 minutes in length, can improve productivity throughout the day, make you more alert and lighten your mood.

National Napping Day takes place the day after the return of Daylight Savings Time every year, because Americans are more nap-ready after losing an hour the day before.

So, how can you make the most out of a nap? Sleep experts have come up with a few tips for the ultimate nap.

Work your nap in around your sleep schedule : For example, if you wake up at 7am, you should wait until about 2pm to squeeze in a few winks that way you’re in a balanced state for REM and slow-wave sleep patterns. Wake up at a different time? Check out the Nap Wheel from Dr. Sara Mednick, an assistant psychology professor at the University of California, Riverside.

: For example, if you wake up at 7am, you should wait until about 2pm to squeeze in a few winks that way you’re in a balanced state for REM and slow-wave sleep patterns. Wake up at a different time? Check out the Nap Wheel from Dr. Sara Mednick, an assistant psychology professor at the University of California, Riverside. Set a time limit that works: You should also limit yourself to 30 minutes if you don’t have a lot of time on your hands. If you do have time, try getting a maximum of 90 minutes of shuteye in order to get a full REM cycle in.

You should also limit yourself to 30 minutes if you don’t have a lot of time on your hands. If you do have time, try getting a maximum of 90 minutes of shuteye in order to get a full REM cycle in. Try a caffeine slingshot: Drink a quick cup of coffee, immediately followed by a 20 minute nap. The caffeine will kick in just as you wake up, giving you an extra boost of energy as you continue the rest of your day.

