Florida-based Silver Airways cuts service to Cuba

By Published: Updated:
Silver Airways

HAVANA (AP) — Silver Airways says it has dropped its service to Cuba because larger airlines are oversupplying the new market, making it too unprofitable for the Florida-based regional airline to keep flying.

Silver began flying to provincial capitals like Camaguey and Cienfuegos from Fort Lauderdale in October. Several of its Cuba destinations are also served by major carriers such as American Airlines that began flying to Cuba last fall after the Obama administration allowed commercial service for the first time in more than half a century.

Commercial air service helped fuel an historic, ongoing boom in U.S. travel to Cuba: 285,000 tourists visited in 2016, up 76 percent from 2015, and the Cuban government says U.S. visitor numbers were up 125 percent in January.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s