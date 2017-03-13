Feds give $8 million for Pulse nightclub massacre costs

Published:
Pulse Nightclub Shooting
In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The federal government is designating $8 million to help victims and first responders to the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that it was giving the money to the State of Florida to pay for grief counseling and reimburse the costs of running an assistance center after the massacre.

Gunman Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the attack at the gay nightclub in Orlando last June 12.

The deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history left 49 people dead and dozens more wounded.

