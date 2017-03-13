Family mourns teen killed in alcohol-related crash in Pinellas

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Family members are making funeral arrangements for a teenager who died from a car crash in Clearwater over the weekend.

Jocelyn Schirmer, 18, died when the car she was in crashed into a pickup truck at the intersection of McMullen Booth Rd. and Curlew Rd. Saturday morning.

Her brother Raymond Soto says he can’t believe she’s gone.

“Nothing is going to bring her back, nothing is going to bring Jocelyn back,” Soto said.

He says they spoke just hours before.

“Next thing you know, I woke up to someone calling me, saying your sister’s dead,” he said.

Florida Highway Patrol tells us Donovan Patterson, 18, was driving a Dodge Caliber when he ran a red light and collided with a Ford pickup truck.

The passengers inside the car were Jocelyn Schirmer, her 17-year-old brother Paul Schirmer, 20-year-old Caleb Lindsay and Kianna Diaz and Jayla Simpson, who are both 15.

Troopers said Dalton Cox, 22, was making a left turn from Curlew Road when he was hit by Patterson.

21-year-old Megan Bortolus and 23-year-old Victoria Rowe were in his truck.

Good Samaritan and former soldier DonShay Inmon saw the crash, and pulled several of the victims out of Patterson’s burning vehicle.

“I jumped out my car, so I started grabbing people and so I pulled maybe three people into the median,” he said. “It was completely scary, blood was everywhere.”

Investigators say both drivers were impaired.

“We got people that’s saying he wasn’t drinking, we got people saying that he was drinking, we really don’t know,” Soto said.

Jocelyn sent Soto several pictures and Snapchat videos before the crash. He says she was always happy.

“She was outgoing. She loved to hang out, she loved people,” he said.

This brother is now sending a message to others about getting behind the wheel drunk.

“I know a lot of people hear this all the time but we’re talking about 18 years old, celebrating the fact that she got a job. Stuff like that, just don’t drink and drive. It’s not worth it at all,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Jocelyn’s funeral.

The crash remains under investigation.