Ed Sheeran to guest star on ‘Game of Thrones’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Ed Sheeran will guest star in the upcoming season of “Game of Thrones.”
The show’s producers made the announcement Sunday night during a panel discussion at the South by Southwest festival in Texas.
Producer David Benioff told the audience that they’ve been trying to get the 26-year-old British singer a spot on the show for years to surprise Sheeran fan Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the HBO fantasy drama.
The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” premieres on July 16, 2017.
