Cincinnati Zoo’s rare tiger cubs get an unusual nanny

(NBC NEWS) — After their mother rejected them, three rare tiger cubs got a surrogate mom of a different stripe.
The one-month-old Malayan cubs are learning the ropes from an Australian Shepherd named Blakely.
The Cincinnati Zoo matched the 6-year-old canine with the newborn felines so he could teach them tiger etiquette.
One important lesson for the rambunctious trio is the difference between a play bite and one that means “watch out!”
Blakely is no stranger to surrogacy.
He’s also helped zoo handlers nurture cheetahs, skunks, and a warthog.
The cubs will move to the zoo’s cat canyon this summer.
Meanwhile, they’ll live with their canine chaperone, who they will definitely outgrow eventually.
