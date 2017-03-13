Cincinnati Zoo’s rare tiger cubs get an unusual nanny

(NBC NEWS) — After their mother rejected them, three rare tiger cubs got a surrogate mom of a different stripe.

The one-month-old Malayan cubs are learning the ropes from an Australian Shepherd named Blakely.

The Cincinnati Zoo matched the 6-year-old canine with the newborn felines so he could teach them tiger etiquette.

One important lesson for the rambunctious trio is the difference between a play bite and one that means “watch out!”

Blakely is no stranger to surrogacy.

He’s also helped zoo handlers nurture cheetahs, skunks, and a warthog.

The cubs will move to the zoo’s cat canyon this summer.

Meanwhile, they’ll live with their canine chaperone, who they will definitely outgrow eventually.

