Brevard deputy rescues jet skiers from path of cruise ship

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescued two jet skiers Saturday after a cruise ship came within feet of them in Port Canaveral.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Tanner Primmer was providing a security escort for the Carnival Magic when two young women were flipped off a nearby jet ski.

Wind pushed both women into the channel of the port, into the direct path of the cruise ship.

Trimmer saw what was happening and steered his boat to the women and got them out of the water, as the ship captain veered to avoid the women struggling in the water.

Deputies said the winds and current could have pushed the women underneath the ship, making the outcome much different.

“I could not be more proud of the actions of Deputy Tanner Primmer, a member of our SeaPort Security Marine Unit who placed his life in peril without hesitation to rescue the Port visitors, and the Port Canaveral Harbor Pilot Capt. Doug Brown who not only maintained communication with Deputy Primmer, but was able to safely veer the ship, which provided Deputy Primmer the extra seconds needed to save the young girls,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories