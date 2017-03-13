3 arrested in connection with creating, distriubting counterfeit money in Middle District of Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people have been arrested in connection with creating and distributing counterfeit money, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

All cases involved the passing of $100 counterfeit Federal Reserve notes.

The investigation began in 2015. It was determined the bills were being passed in the entire middle district of Florida, which includes Pasco, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

The group of counterfeiters included Katrina Watkins and her two sons, Christopher and Devon’tre Houston, and her boyfriend, Artavis Dawkins.

The sheriff’s office said Christopher Houston was killed in a shooting in St. Petersburg in 2016.

The total amount of counterfeit money passed in the district is $142,100. The amount does not include bills passed to other districts in Florida.

The federal indictment was issued on March 2. Katrina Watkins was arrested on Tuesday, Devon’tre Houston on Wednesday and Artavis Dawkins on Thursday.

