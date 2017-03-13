200+ jobs available at Tampa International Airport job fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- More than 200 positions will be available Monday at a job fair at Tampa International Airport.

Restaurants and retail stores at TIA will be hiring bartenders, utility workers, cashiers, prep cooks, line cooks, supervisors and sales associates.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 13 in the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board Room at the airport.

Airport concessionaires are looking to fill more than 200 positions for existing concessions jobs and upcoming openings.

Participants in this month’s job fair include the companies representing Burger 21, Panda Express, New York New York Pizza, RumFish Grill, Chick-fil-A, Auntie Anne’s, Four Green Fields, Ybor City news convenience and coffee shop, Bay to Bay news convenience store, Air Essentials retail store and restaurants represented in Marches C and F, including Goody Goody, Ulele, Louis Pappas Fresh Greek and more. These hourly positions include servers, bartenders, utility workers, cashiers, prep cooks, line cooks, supervisors and sales associates.

The openings come as part of the airport’s comprehensive concessions overhaul that will bring 69 new shops, restaurants and services to the airport. All of the new concessions are expected to be open by the end of this year, and more than a third are already open and operating.

An airport spokesperson said that more hiring opportunities will arise as additional concessions open throughout this year.

For more information on concessions opportunities at the Tampa International Airport website.

