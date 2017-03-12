Woman injured following Hillsborough hit and run

HILLSBOROUGH (WFLA) – Hillsborough deputies are investigating a hit and run that left a woman injured.

Deputies say it happened Saturday when an unidentified 30 – 40 year old white female was crossing Fletcher Avenue and 19th within the marked crosswalk. Deputies say the woman was struck by a vehicle that left the scene westbound on Fletcher Avenue. The vehicle was described as dark or gray sedan or crossover and should have damage to the front, particularly in the area of the headlights.

The unidentified female is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to HCSO.

Anyone with any information reference this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8000 or anyone with any information regarding the incident and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-80-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using their P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a rewards.