Tampa Bay Lightning hosts 3rd annual Bolts Family Carnival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The Tampa Bay Lightning’s 3rd annual Bolts Family Carnival stands to bring players and fans just a little bit closer.

The event, presented by DEX Imaging and Shriners Hospitals for Children, kicks off at 1 pm on Sunday March 19 at Amalie Arena and lasts until 4 pm.

Fans at the carnival get the chance to interact with the entire Lightning team, former players, coaches and a couple media personalities associated with the team.

Activities include traditional carnival games like dunk tank, skee ball, balloon darts, box hockey, Wii games and more.

The fun-filled opportunity will cost $40 per person and $20 for children 12 and under, with all proceeds going to the Lightning Foundation.

Season ticket members can buy tickets at the discounted price of $35 per person.

More information on the Bolts Family Carnival is available online at http://www.BoltsFamilyCarnival.com.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the McDonald’s Ticket Office on the day of the carnival.

