Southern Republican governor leading free college movement

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, Brooklyn College students walk between classes on campus in New York. Student loans can be expensive, but a few preventative steps can help avoid unnecessary costs. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently issued a warning to consumers to pay close attention to their personal information on record with student loan servicers as errors are popping up that can cost borrowers hundreds of dollars more in additional student loan debt. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, a Republican from a deep red Southern state, has emerged as an unlikely leader of the free tuition movement.

The state made history three years ago when Haslam pushed the passage of an education bill that offers free community college to all new high school graduates, making the Volunteer State the first in the country to do so.

Tennessee also made the state’s technical schools free to residents, no matter how long ago they graduated.

Now Haslam is pushing for an expansion in Tennessee, one that would make it the first state to offer free community college to nearly all adults who do not have a post-secondary degree or certificate.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s