South Florida police officer charged with stealing from pulled-over drivers

MIAMI (AP) – A rookie Miami police officer is facing charges that he stole from drivers he pulled over for traffic infractions.

Miami police officials said Saturday that Officer Jose R. Acosta is charged with one count of armed burglary and one count of armed grand theft. Acosta has been relieved of duty without pay and officials say he will likely be fired.

The Miami Herald reports that Acosta was arrested in a sting operation involving the Miami Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He had most recently been patrolling the Wynwood area just north of downtown.

A news conference is scheduled Monday afternoon to provide further details. Police union officials said they will attend the media event.

It wasn’t clear Sunday if Acosta is represented by a lawyer.

