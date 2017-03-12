Sébastien Bourdais wins St. Pete’s Firestone Grand Prix

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — In a stunning upset, Sébastien Bourdais took the checkered flag on Sunday at this year’s Firestone Grand Prix in St. Pete, driving from last to first place, beating Simon Pagenaud by 10.3508 seconds.
It was Bourdais first win in his hometown and his first Indy car victory since last June.
He started dead last after a crash in the qualifying rounds, but took the lead on Lap 36.
The French native is a four-time Indy car champion.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Detectives: Tampa firefighter accidentally shoots fiancée
- Joni Sledge of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
- Deputies look for woman kidnapped in eastern Hillsborough, say husband is suspect
- Bartow woman accused of killing 3 children by setting fire to home
- Man operating parasail drowns near St. Pete Beach
- FHP: Teenage girl dead, 8 others injured in alcohol-related crash in Pinellas