Sébastien Bourdais wins St. Pete’s Firestone Grand Prix

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — In a stunning upset, Sébastien Bourdais took the checkered flag on Sunday at this year’s Firestone Grand Prix in St. Pete, driving from last to first place, beating Simon Pagenaud by 10.3508 seconds.

It was Bourdais first win in his hometown and his first Indy car victory since last June.

Congratulations to the 2017 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg champion @BourdaisOnTrack #FirestoneGP pic.twitter.com/AasWBz7ZuD — Firestone Racing (@FirestoneRacing) March 12, 2017

He started dead last after a crash in the qualifying rounds, but took the lead on Lap 36.

The French native is a four-time Indy car champion.

