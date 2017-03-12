Sébastien Bourdais wins St. Pete’s Firestone Grand Prix

Sebastien Bourdais, of France, smiles as he walks to his car before practice for the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race Saturday, March 28, 2015, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The race takes place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — In a stunning upset, Sébastien Bourdais took the checkered flag on Sunday at this year’s Firestone Grand Prix in St. Pete, driving from last to first place, beating Simon Pagenaud by 10.3508 seconds.

It was Bourdais first win in his hometown and his first Indy car victory since last June.

He started dead last after a crash in the qualifying rounds, but took the lead on Lap 36.

The French native is a four-time Indy car champion.

 

