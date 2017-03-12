Ruskin hit-and-run suspect arrested thanks to victim’s quick thinking

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A hit-and-run suspect was arrested on Sunday, thanks to the victim’s quick thinking.

Kirk Matthew Willing of Ruskin, 45 was traveling northbound on US-41 when he decided to overtake another vehicle and ended up rear-ending the other driver.

Once the cars came to a controlled stop on the highway’s shoulder, Willing exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

But he didn’t escape before the victim took down his license plates number.

The woman’s description of his vehicle led troopers to later locate and arrest Willing.

He faces charges for careless driving and leaving the scene of the crash.

