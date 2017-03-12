Pre-installed malware found on 38 Android devices

(WFLA) – Android users should beware of pre-installed malware, according to one global security vendor.

Check Point Software Technologies Inc. says its Mobile Threat Prevention recently detected malware in 38 Android devices that came with the phone.

The apps did not come from the vendor, according to Check Point, but were added along the supply chain.

This is a full list of the impacted Android devices:

5 Asus Zenfone 2

Galaxy A5

Galaxy Note 2

Galaxy Note 3

Galaxy Note 4

Galaxy Note 5

Galaxy Note 8.0

Galaxy Note Edge

Galaxy S4

Galaxy S7

Galaxy Tab 2

Galaxy Tab S2

Lenovo A850

Lenovo S90

LG G4

Nexus 5

Nexus 5X

OppoR 7 plus

Oppo N3

vivo X6 plus

Xiaomi Mi 4i

Xiaomi Redmi

ZTE x500

Check Point says most of the malware were information stealers and rough ad networks, but one of them was a mobile ransomware called Slocker. The ransomware encrypts all of the files on the device, and demands ransom for the decryption key.

To protect yourself from falling victim to pre-installed malware, Check Point says you should use advanced security measures to identify and block abnormalities in the device.

