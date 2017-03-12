Pre-installed malware found on 38 Android devices

(WFLA) – Android users should beware of pre-installed malware, according to one global security vendor.
Check Point Software Technologies Inc. says its Mobile Threat Prevention recently detected malware in 38 Android devices that came with the phone.
The apps did not come from the vendor, according to Check Point, but were added along the supply chain.
This is a full list of the impacted Android devices:
- 5 Asus Zenfone 2
- Galaxy A5
- Galaxy Note 2
- Galaxy Note 3
- Galaxy Note 4
- Galaxy Note 5
- Galaxy Note 8.0
- Galaxy Note Edge
- Galaxy S4
- Galaxy S7
- Galaxy Tab 2
- Galaxy Tab S2
- Lenovo A850
- Lenovo S90
- LG G4
- Nexus 5
- Nexus 5X
- OppoR 7 plus
- Oppo N3
- vivo X6 plus
- Xiaomi Mi 4i
- Xiaomi Redmi
- ZTE x500
Check Point says most of the malware were information stealers and rough ad networks, but one of them was a mobile ransomware called Slocker. The ransomware encrypts all of the files on the device, and demands ransom for the decryption key.
To protect yourself from falling victim to pre-installed malware, Check Point says you should use advanced security measures to identify and block abnormalities in the device.
