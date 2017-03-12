Police: Pilot okay after crashing plane into Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A single-engine plane crashed into Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say the pilot was the only person on the plane, and is expected to be okay. According to investigators, the plane took off from the Peter O. Knight airport when it lost power and crashed into the water. Officers say boaters then helped the pilot get out of the bay.

The Federal Aviation Administration will now investigate the crash.

