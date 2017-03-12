Police officers help paint mural in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Clearwater showed off their artistic talent on Saturday.
Officers with the department helped paint a mural at the “Artz for Life Academy” on Kings Highway. Police say they got plenty of help from other members of the community.
