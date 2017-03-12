Pier 1 Imports recalls chairs due to fall hazard

(WFLA) – A fall hazard has prompted Pier 1 Imports to voluntarily recall several thousand chairs.

More than 13,000 sets and 700 individual Neely and Dahlia bistro chairs are impacted by the recall. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been six reports so far of the chair legs coming loose or collapsing. There have also been four reports of injuries from falls like bruises.

The chairs were sold from January 2013 to July 2016 both in-store and online. If you have one at home, you should stop using it and contact Pier 1 Imports for a free repair kit.

