Pier 1 Imports recalls chairs due to fall hazard

By Published: Updated:
From Consumer Product Safety Commission.

(WFLA) – A fall hazard has prompted Pier 1 Imports to voluntarily recall several thousand chairs.

More than 13,000 sets and 700 individual Neely and Dahlia bistro chairs are impacted by the recall. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been six reports so far of the chair legs coming loose or collapsing. There have also been four reports of injuries from falls like bruises.

The chairs were sold from January 2013 to July 2016 both in-store and online. If you have one at home, you should stop using it and contact Pier 1 Imports for a free repair kit.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s