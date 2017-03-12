Patient takes own life in Melbourne hospital

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WESH) — A patient has committed suicide at Viera Hospital. The facility is located at 8745 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne.

Health First issued a statement providing limited information on the incident.

“On Saturday, March 11, a patient was brought by ambulance to Viera Hospital and admitted to the ICU, bypassing our security screening processes. Early this morning, March 12, the patient suffered a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound with a weapon that was hidden in the patient’s belongings. No associates, patients or visitors were injured or endangered during the incident. We are immediately implementing additional security screening procedures for patients who are admitted to our hospitals via ambulance. Our hearts and prayers go out to the patient’s family during this tragic time,” said a statement from Matthew Gerrell, Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

The hospital group declined to provide any additional information on the incident. So far, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has not released information on the case.

 

